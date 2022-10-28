High Specification Drilling Rigs Driving Increasing Day Rates, But Further Increases Needed: Precision’s Neveu

Demand for high specification drilling rigs with well trained crews and additional equipment capable of operating efficiently on multi-well pads is driving up day rates across North America, Precision Drilling Corporation president and CEO Kevin Neveu told analysts during the company’s third quarter conference call Thursday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more