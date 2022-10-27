Cathedral Acquires Ensign’s Canadian Directional Business, Forms Strategic Alliance

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. is acquiring the operating assets and personnel of Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s Canadian directional drilling business for a purchase price of C$5.0 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more