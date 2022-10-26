Suncor To Acquire Teck’s Stake In Fort Hills For $1 Billion

Suncor Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase an additional 21.3 per cent working interest in the Fort Hills project and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for consideration of $1 billion.

