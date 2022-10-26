Equinox Awarded FEED By Santos For Onshore Bayu-Undan CCS Project

CALGARY & ADELAIDE, October 2022

Equinox Engineering Ltd. (Calgary) has been awarded the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) by Santos Ltd. for the onshore Bayu-Undan Carbon Capture project.

The FEED study includes the onshore gas processing facility design to capture, compress and dehydrate a volume of 2.3 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide for transport and sequestration. The new grassroots facility will tie-in to the DLNG facility at Darwin, Northern Territories, Australia.

The Bayu Undan CCS project has the potential to safely capture and permanently store 10 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide, making it one of the largest CCS projects globally.

“We are proud to continue working with our valued partner Santos on this important Carbon Capture project. Our Calgary team is ideally suited to deliver the FEED project,” said Equinox President Sunny Sharma.

In addition to the Bayu Undan project, Equinox is also currently delivering Detail Design services for the Santos Moomba CCS project from its Calgary engineering office. The Moomba Carbon Capture project in South Australia is designed to capture, compression, dehydrate, transport and inject 1.7 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide.

About Equinox Engineering Ltd.

Equinox Engineering is a global leader in gas processing, and Carbon Capture – with offices in Canada, Australia, United States and India.

Equinox provides expertise and direct project experience for design of Carbon Capture & Sequestration (CCS) facilities — including CO 2 Capture, CO 2 Compression, CO 2 Transportation and CO 2 Sequestration.

Equinox celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and has executed over 7,000 oil & gas projects and related emission reduction facility projects since 1997.

We offer complete EPCM services including Project Management, Feasibility Studies, Conceptual & Basic Engineering, Detailed Design, Procurement, Construction Management, Commissioning & Start-up and Operations & Maintenance.