Strong Activity On PrairieSky’s Land Leads To Stellar Operational And Financial Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. had an “exceptionally busy” quarter across its royalty properties as third-party operators spud 134 per cent more wells on company lands compared to Q2 and a 48 per cent increase compared to the comparative period last year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more