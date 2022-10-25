Clean Hydrogen Limitations Present A Challenge For Alberta’s Net-Zero Aspirations

One problem with making clean hydrogen through electrolysis in Alberta is the current carbon intensity of the province’s electrical grid, says Mark Lea-Wilson, Hydrogen Hub lead at the Transition Accelerator.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more