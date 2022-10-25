Avanti Helium Is Rising Fast

Avanti Helium Corp. may be relatively new on the North American green helium scene, but the publicly traded company is rising fast. Avanti announced its first significant discovery in April, in so-called Greater Knappen in northern Montana, and is moving as quickly as possible to monetize the resource to take advantage of sky-high helium prices at the present time.

