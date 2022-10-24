DOB Land Sale Analysis: Elmworth, Bolloque Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Oct. 19 Sale

The province sold 27,979.60 hectares of P&NG leases and licences in the Oct. 19 land sale bringing in $12.05 million. Additionally, 7,680 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $1.31 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date in Alberta to $392.9 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more