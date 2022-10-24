Avanti Helium Announces Closing Of Offering

Avanti Helium Corp. reports the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed best efforts public offering of units of the company at 66 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,440,000.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more