AIMCo Invests $150 Million In Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. and Alberta Investment Management Corporation announce the closing of a $150-million, five-year senior secured second lien credit facility with an affiliate of AIMCo, on behalf of certain of its clients.

