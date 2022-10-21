ExxonMobil To Sell Billings Refinery To Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 63,000 bbls/d Billings refinery and associated marketing and logistics assets from Exxon Mobil Corporation and two of its subsidiaries for a base purchase price of $310 million, plus hydrocarbon and other inventory to be valued at closing.

