Gas Producers Investing Increased Cash Flows In Emissions Reductions

Canadian natural gas producers’ free cash flow is rapidly increasing and they are using a portion of the windfall to invest in technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to new analysis from Evaluate Energy.

“There’s been some volatility but free cash flows for the 11 large operators in our study cohort have been on the upswing coming out of pandemic lows in the first quarter of 2020,” said Mark Young, senior analyst with Evaluate Energy. Free cash flow reached $2.5 billion in the study group in the second quarter of 2022, with operating cash flows reaching around $4 billion.

“Canadian operators are seeing the kind of cash flow injection that dramatically increases operational flexibility,” said Young. “Some of that money is going to reduce overall GHGs and intensity per barrel.”

The 11 natural gas producers in the study produced almost 1.4 million boe/d in the second quarter of 2022. Eight of the 11 producers have released 2021 GHG emissions performance data, five of which reduced intensity rates in 2021. Between them, the eight producers were able to achieve a significant weighted average reduction in Scope 1+2 emissions of 16 per cent.

“This is a significant accomplishment against a backdrop of increased production and absolute CO2e emissions after a number of large acquisitions and a return to pre-pandemic activity levels, speaking to the success of low-carbon and GHG reduction initiatives throughout 2021,” said Young.

Evaluate Energy’s analysis includes a focus on Paramount Resources, where emissions reductions were driven through reducing or eliminating venting emissions from operations and a shift to bi-fuel equipment reducing diesel use in development activities. Paramount saw a 14 per cent decline in year-over-year Scope 1+2 absolute emissions in 2020 and followed this with a further 13 per cent decline in 2021, said Young.

“Paramount retrofitted around 1,900 high-vent controllers to new low- or no-vent alternatives. New well pads are being equipped with instrument air packages, eliminating the venting of methane for routine operation,” he explained. “The use of bi-fuel equipment enabled Paramount to replace around 31 per cent of diesel used across all completion activities with cleaner burning natural gas in 2021. Overall, 40 per cent of diesel used for drilling has been replaced at its Karr and Wapiti properties.”

While companies are investing in emission reductions, they continue to focus free cash flow distribution on debt repayments, said Young. Debt repayments accounted for over 30 per cent of all cash used in all but one of six quarters between the third quarter of 2020 and year-end 2021 — compared to a pre-pandemic average of just 10 per cent. While still paying down debt, free cash flow is increasingly being returned to investors.

“Attention has shifted to shareholder returns via dividends and share buybacks. Over $800 million was spent on dividends and buybacks in the first quarter of 2022, represented 25 per cent of all cash used,” said Young. “These figures increased to $1.1 billion and 29 per cent of all cash used in the second quarter.”

To learn more about Canadian gas producer financial and ESG performance, click here to download Evaluate Energy’s latest case study.