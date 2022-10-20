Former Fort St. John Mayor Named CEO Of Blueberry River Economic Development Entity

Former Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman was appointed CEO of Blueberry River Resources Ltd., a new entity established to manage the business interests of the First Nation.

