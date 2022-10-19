Shell USA Completes Acquisition Of Shell Midstream Partners

Shell USA, Inc. and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, pursuant to which Shell USA acquired all of the common units representing limited partner interests in SHLX not held by Shell USA or its affiliates for $15.85 per public common unit in cash and a total value of approximately US$1.96 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more