Royal Helium Announces Closing Of Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

Royal Helium Ltd. announces that further to its $7,000,500 bought deal financing that closed on Oct. 13, 2022, the syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to acquire 3,050,768 units of the company at a purchase price of 26 cents per over-allotment unit for total gross proceeds to the company of $793,199.68.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more