Royal Helium Announces Closing Of Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

Royal Helium Ltd. announces that further to its $7,000,500 bought deal financing that closed on Oct. 13, 2022, the syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. and including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to acquire 3,050,768 units of the company at a purchase price of 26 cents per over-allotment unit for total gross proceeds to the company of $793,199.68.
