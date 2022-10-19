Search

New Panelists Added – SMnRs In The Canadian Economy

  By

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors or SMnRs have attracted a significant amount of interest in Canada, related to their potential role toward decarbonizing Canada’s future. 

Join us on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9 a.m. MT for this insightful one-hour discussion on topics including technologies, international perspectives, stakeholder engagement, power production costs and their applicability in green hydrogen production. 

Click here to learn more about the panelists and register: https://www2.jwnenergy.com/fluor-smnr-canada

