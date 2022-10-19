CCS Capacity Grows 44% Globally, EOR-Driven Economics Less Necessary

The total CO2 capture capacity of all carbon capture and storage projects under development globally reached 243.97 million tonnes per annum as of September 2022, says a new report. This represents a 44 per cent hike over the same period a year earlier.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more