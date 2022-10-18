Newly-Minted Canadian CCUS Research And Technology Network Has Lofty Goals

Five leading Canadian research and technology organizations have joined forces to create the Canadian CCUS Research and Technology Network, an initiative that aims to provide the members’ collective expertise with facilities and equipment to help demonstrate scale and validate CCUS technologies.
