Government Main Risk To Oil And Gas Resurgence: CFA Panelists

Canada’s oil and gas industry is back on track and set for a multiyear run. The biggest risk facing industry is unexpected government climate action or other detrimental policies, panelists at the CFA Society of Calgary’s 22nd Annual Oil & Gas Forecast Breakfast said last Wednesday.

