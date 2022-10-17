Worldwide CCS Project ‘Pipeline’ Climbs: Report

The Global Status of CCS 2022 report, released by the Global CCS Institute today, notes that a record high of 196 commercial CCS facilities are in the “project pipeline,” including 30 projects in operation, 11 under construction, and 153 in development.

