Tidewater Renewables In 20-Year Renewable Natural Gas Offtake Agreement With FortisBC

Tidewater Renewables Ltd.’s majority owned subsidiary Rimrock Renewables Limited Partnership, has entered into a 20-year offtake agreement with FortisBC Energy Inc.

