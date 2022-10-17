Executive Certificate In ESG Management, Oct. 24-28

Don't miss your opportunity to earn an Executive Certificate in ESG Management from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy this month!

Seating is limited. Registration closes October 21st.

Join the Extractive Resource Governance Program and ESG management Solutions and master the most fundamental aspects of ESG Management at Canada’s #1 policy school. This in-demand course, runs from October 24 to October 28, 2022.

Sign up today! https://www.policyschool.ca/events/esg-management-executive-certificate-course-october-2022/

About the Extractive Resource Governance Program

The Extractive Resource Governance Program (ERGP) was inaugurated in April 2014 with a mandate to support Canadian and international jurisdictions in mineral and petroleum resource development. It was founded by a small, committed group of energy and policy experts steadfast in advancing principles of good governance.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, the ERGP’s position at the heart of Canada’s mature energy sector allowed us to leverage a wealth of expertise and share with the world some of the most advanced legislative, regulatory, and policy systems in existence. They result from decades of responsible and sustainable development.

Governments, industries, and communities need the right tools to build successful, conscientious projects. This means policy systems, regulatory regimes, and the diverse lenses needed to manage complex social, political, and economic dynamics.

Learn more about the Extractive Resource Governance Program: https://www.ergp.ca/

About The School of Public Policy

The School of Public Policy is Canada’s leading policy school. The School was founded in 2008 by renowned economist Jack Mintz with a vision to drive policy discourse with relevant research, outreach and teaching. Its faculty is composed of scholars with exceptional academic credentials and experienced practitioners in business, government and the non-profit sector.

The School's research is respected because it is independent, credible, and based on hard data. Its influence is reflected by its wide dissemination among policymakers, business leaders, and the media.

Learn more about The School of Public Policy: https://wwww.policyschool.ca

