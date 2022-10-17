CNRL Applies To AER For Installation Of An Additional Heater At Horizon

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has received applications from Canadian Natural Resources Limited seeking approval for the installation of an additional heater (heater 31-F-1C) at the existing diluent recovery unit (DRU), Train 1, Unit 31 at the Horizon oilsands mine and processing plant.

