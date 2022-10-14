Sinopec Produces China’s First Batch Of Large Tow Carbon Fibre

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) says it has successfully produced China’s first batch of large tow carbon fibre at its production base in Shanghai, making the company the first in the country and fourth in the world to possess large tow carbon fibre technology.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more