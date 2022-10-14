CEEA Continues To Build Upon Foundation Of Networking, Advocacy And Giving Back To Community

Here’s a classic quandary: how to balance the power of tradition with the utility of progress?

It’s a dynamic that plays itself out daily in all aspects of life.

Just ask Jenn and Steve Major, chairs of the Canadian Energy Executive Association’s (CEEA) 71st term.

Also query the couple about the success of a notion called “Mission Possible,” and they will almost certainly indicate that it is indeed possible to weave threads of the past, present and future together effectively in a way that points to a path forward for the organization.

CEEA’s roots date back more than 70 years. It knows the power of tradition. But it is also serious about transformational change.

For several decades, the annual Oilmen’s golf tournament, as it was then known, that was CEEA’s genesis was considered the place to network, conduct business and enjoy sector camaraderie. It was also a “place” were deals were done on the greens, at the tee boxes, and along the fairways. It was a place where professional and personal networks were built and reinforced. The Oilmen’s in many years had a long waiting list, such was its popularity. But as everything has its time, organizers recognized more than a decade ago that utility to a sector, itself in a state of profound change, required new perspectives.

CEEA is now much more than just an annual golf tournament. It has evolved to include advocacy and community philanthropy as two new dimensions of its networking foundation — which 11 years ago included the addition of an annual business forum that draws sector leaders together for important dialogue. Under the leadership of chairs Lana and John Geddes back then, an annual business gathering was created — and while now the Energy Business Forum is considered one of the jewels in CEEA’s dialogue crown, it is only one of a series of other convening platforms about matters important to the sector.

CEEA’s “Beyond Boomers” dialogue series — which occurs in collaboration with many of the sector’s young leader for organizations and Indigenous communities — is another example of aligning with and leading key sector discussions. In addition, each year a charity is selected to receive the proceeds of CEEA’s community fundraising; this year, more than $140,000 was raised for the Alzheimer Society of Calgary and the Stardale Women’s Group, which offers programs and services to Indigenous young women and girls in overcoming systemic barriers.

Times continue to change. And the energy sector’s evolution is perhaps at a pace more frenetic and complex than most. So how, then, to honour the past and look to the future — all the while delivering value?

That was a key question confronting CEEA’s chairs, then and now.

Jenn and Steve Major were the recent 12-month stewards of an ongoing CEEA shift that preserved and advanced simultaneously. They defined their term’s overarching theme as “Mission Possible” — a concept that embraced the concept of an industry not only regaining its footing after a seven-year downturn, but one enjoying a rebirth of importance in a world now confronting the realities of energy security and energy poverty.

That’s now why “renaissance” figures prominently in the official CEEA mission statement.

As CEEA’s chairs, the Majors were responsible for charting the association’s ongoing evolution during their tenure. Their term has just come to an end and as they hand over the reins Oct. 15 to the next chairs — Allison and Brent Quinton — they’re reflecting on a year that was defined by learning, balancing and evolving. The Quintons will set their own theme, as John Cooper and Kathy Bowden did prior to the Majors with the single word “Excelsior” — Latin for ‘ever upward.’ And while each term’s theme is unique in its naming, they are all tied together in continuity of purpose and direction.

Noted Jenn: “Mission Possible” came about because of the success of the Excelsior theme. …We wanted continuity but also differentiation … and because there was a renewed positive buzz about all Canadian energy, but particularly oil and gas, it was something both serious and fun that could define our year … while laying a foundation for the next.”

For the Majors, Mission Possible’s tangible outcomes were many, but chief among them was an effort to carry the message of Canadian energy “beyond the Calgary echo chamber,” which included pan-Canadian outreach and a growing CEEA’s presence elsewhere in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Steve Major is a litigation partner at Bennett Jones and member of the firm’s energy services group; he had the firm’s backing to spend a year doing what often seemed another full-time job. Jenn worked for years as a finance professional in marketing and compliance roles and while they had a sound understanding of energy basics, they also enjoyed the steep learning curve that came with getting to the sector’s “nuts-and-bolts.”

“It was amazing to learn and understand so much about energy and the sector’s changes, … just be talking to people, going to conferences and just generally paying attention to change. My firm gave some freedom to be that learner and do to a deep dive into the Canadian energy sector.”

CEEA, like many industry organizations, was hit hard by the pandemic — an impact exacerbated by a downturn that seemed endless. In the years running up to the Majors’ term, the organization’s financial stability was challenged. But CEEA’s 32-governor board took advantage of the pandemic lull to reflect on the best way to position for the future. It conducted a lengthy survey, staged executive retreats, and engaged with key stakeholders through in-depth interviewing. The various efforts pointed in a common direction, noted Steve.

“It was very clear we had an opportunity and an obligation to connect more effectively with Canadians,” he noted. “The Canadian energy story has needed better telling and given that CEEA’s membership is defined by all key sector players, we’re well positioned to do that … to better articulate the sector’s values, and the way our energy is produced and why we’re among the best on the planet.”

An example: the inaugural National Engagement Canadian Energy Seminars took place virtually last March, with outreach to University of Toronto, Bishop’s University as well as Concordia University of Edmonton. The CEEA team connected to students and faculty and found the reception gratifying, as it reinforced the research results received during the pandemic.

“There really is an appetite to know more, to learn how the sector works, and what it is trying to achieve in terms of environmental performance built on ongoing security and stability of energy supply,” Steve said. “We found our messages well received and doors left open for more conversation. It’s anticipated this will continue under the Quintons’ leadership in CEEA’s 72nd term.”

But CEEA’s chairs are also challenged to understand what it is about the past that is important to preserve — as it builds the foundation on which the future must be considered. One key tool is the Lifetime Achievement Award — an honour that this year went to John and Lana Geddes. It was a deliberation that fell to the Majors to lead and they achieved unanimous support from the executive team.

“The nominating process is all about finding people who symbolize and live CEEA’s values — someone who lives and breathes the values of our industry. The process of finding the right candidates, vetting them, and talking about how they represent the messaging we’re trying to convey helps us keep the past and future interlocked,” noted Steve.

But if CEEA’s essence can be summed up in one word that carries layers and dimensions of meaning, it is “network.”

For Jenn Major, it was a whirlwind year in which she experienced deeper dimensions of networking’s impact.

“We learned the incredible importance of support. It starts with having a strong partner, because the chair role is really a two-person job. But the chair couple exists within a support network of past and vice chairs and the entire executive. Then there are all the governors, volunteers, other partners, and executive assistants,” she said. “What’s amazing is how the entire organization is committed to the same goals and aspirations. That focused energy produces amazing results.”

But beyond the “network effect” the Majors experienced a deeper definition of resilience and leadership.

“After seven years of very difficult times, with countless obstacles in the way, we were very heartened by the individual and collective resilience we saw first-hand. The sector has endured attacks, some of them personal, but people hunkered down, weathered the storms and maintained a sense of hope,” noted Steve. “It has been inspiring to us.”

Added Jenn: “We saw that spirit as the foundation for the renaissance we’re experiencing. With commodity prices improving and people understanding in new ways about the importance of reliable and ethical energy, there’s new optimism about innovative opportunities to have stable energy, a growing economy and a healthy environment.”