ARC Energy Fund 7 Outlines Holdings In Tamarack Valley Energy

In connection with the previously announced acquisition of the shares of Deltastream Energy Corporation by Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., ARC Energy Fund 7 has acquired control and direction over 57,432,927 common shares of the company pursuant to the acquisition, representing approximately 10.3 per cent of the current outstanding common shares.
