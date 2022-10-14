ARC Energy Fund 7 Outlines Holdings In Tamarack Valley Energy

In connection with the previously announced acquisition of the shares of Deltastream Energy Corporation by Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., ARC Energy Fund 7 has acquired control and direction over 57,432,927 common shares of the company pursuant to the acquisition, representing approximately 10.3 per cent of the current outstanding common shares.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more