Panelists: Interest In Energy Careers, Education Needs Improvement

Students are not coveting jobs in the energy sector the way they used to and a change in approach is needed, said participants on a recent Canadian Society for Evolving Energy (CSEE) event panel.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more