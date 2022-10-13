Canadian Renewable Energy Association Names New President And CEO

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) named Vittoria Bellissimo as its incoming president and CEO, effective Oct. 31, 2022, replacing Robert Hornung who is retiring from the role.

