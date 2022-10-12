Voltarix Applies To AER To ‘Alter’ Pipelines

Voltarix Group has applied under Section 33(1) and Section 33(2) of the Pipeline Act for the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to order the alteration of two pipelines (26131-3, 34901-1) licenced to Maga Energy Ltd.

