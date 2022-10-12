Royal Helium Awards Construction Contract For Steveville Helium Processing Plant

Royal Helium Ltd. has awarded a construction contract to Arjae Design Solutions Ltd. of Nisku to build and commission the Steveville 14-12 Helium Recovery Plant to be located approximately 40 kilometres north of Brooks in southeastern Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more