2022 Net Zero Conference And Expo

Petroleum Technology Research Alliance (PTAC), in partnership with Alberta Innovates and Clean Resource Innovation Network and in collaboration with EventWorx Corporation, is hosting the Net Zero Conference & Expo from October 25-27, 2022, at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre. The Net Zero Conference & Expo was created to grow Canada’s economic prosperity while working towards carbon neutrality by 2050 (net zero 2050).

We all understand the impacts of emissions on climate change and the environment. However, net zero means a radical change across the entire economy. To reach net zero, entire industries involved in the extraction of hydrocarbons, mining, forestry, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, and utilities must be engaged.

To achieve success, all industries and governments must collaborate, share knowledge and influence change. Net Zero brings together leading experts and organizations from around the world and from multiple sectors to showcase technology, innovation and thought leadership to provide a road map for the country to follow over the next thirty years.

This year’s forum will discuss current and future challenges facing the Canadian oil and gas industry, and take a closer look at the current state of opportunities and the challenges and opportunities available to support technology innovation and new practices.

The Net Zero Conference & Expo will bring together stakeholders from government organizations, regulatory bodies, oil and gas producing companies, service and supply companies, research centers, and academic institutions to discuss and collaborate on various aspects of oil and gas methane emission detection, mitigation, and reporting, such as regulations, policies, research, technology development, deployment, and best practices within four streams: Methane, CCUS, Hydrogen, Electrification, and nuclear with a unified perspective towards achieving net-zero by 2050. To see a complete agenda for The Net Zero Conference & Expo, the link here or visit the Net Zero Conference & Expo website.

This year’s Net Zero Conference & Expo will allow guests to attend in-person or virtually, and PTAC invites all parties interested in joining. All access and expo only packages are available for individuals looking to participate in person. To see a complete list of conference pricing for in-person or virtual packages, feel free to click the link here, or email info@ptac.org.