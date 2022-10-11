SPE Workshop: CCUS In Action – Accelerating To Meet Canada’s 2030 Targets

18-19 October 2022 | Hudson | Calgary, Alberta, Canada Register today! View full schedule and list of speakers and presentations HERE. In the E&P community, CCUS is the latest hot topic, and for good reason! With the recent hub announcements this workshop is the place to be for technical conversations on moving forward fast. Join colleagues from across the industry, in multiple disciplines, to explore a well-rounded discussion of projects, risk and storage security, economics, emissions reduction technology and so much more. This two-day workshop will cover all the key topics and processes involved in starting and maintaining a carbon capture project. From regulations to risk, this workshop will walk you through it all. Sessions include: So, You Want to Build a Carbon Capture Project

Ready or Not Here Comes the Tech (Capture Technologies & TRL)

Sequestration: Molecules on the Move!

If It Isn't Economic, Does It Really Count?

Join us on 18-19 October for a broad array of sessions discussing where Canada is on the path of CCUS, as well as where we're headed. Alongside our insightful technical program, attendees will be able to network with colleagues at our evening reception. Industry thought leaders present include:

MEG Energy

Pathways

Stantec

AER

Advantage/Entropy

Brookfield Asset Management

Carbon Alpha

Carbon Infrastructure Parnters

Carbon Management Canada

City of Medicine Hat

Enhance Energy

Fluor

GLJ

NRCan

Shell

Whitecap Resources

And more!

Training course, Methane Emission Measurement & Mitigation, on 17 October!

This virtual, one-day session will include a view of best practices for Carbon Management with a focus on fugitive methane reduction. It will also include global and local examples of Carbon Regulations, give tools for de-risking regulatory compliances and field-proven methane reduction technology cases.

This course is important so that the senior leaders and technical practitioners can be informed of the immediate actions required, and solutions available, to manage methane emissions. After taking the class you should be able to promote currently available technologies to achieve practical and cost-effective methane mitigation solutions as well as basic Carbon accounting which satisfies the needs of investors or bankers.

