McElhanney Broadens Services To Western Canadian Energy Market With Acquisition Of Abacus Datagraphics

Red Deer, Alberta

McElhanney Ltd. (www. mcelhanney.com) announced the expansion of their services in Western Canada with the acquisition of Abacus Datagraphics Ltd. based out of Red Deer, Alberta.

The Abacus team brings McElhanney the same high-quality expertise that their clients and communities have known for over 30 years, namely:

Line-locating services,

Ground disturbance management,

One Call management services,

Pipeline integrity support,

Asset data management, and

Mapping production.

McElhanney grows reach in line-locating, ground disturbance, and related services.

Two Well-Known Firms Join Together to Serve the Energy Industry

“We are excited to welcome Abacus to the McElhanney family,” said McElhanney President and CEO Allan Russell. “This expansion means more and better services for our clients in Western Canada. Abacus is well-respected in our industry, and we’re honoured they chose to join us.”

Abacus' trusted reputation complements McElhanney’s established, 110+ years of experience in geomatics, engineering, environmental, and other infrastructure services.

Previous owner of Abacus, Nigel Nesseth: “McElhanney’s reputation of amazing their clients, caring for their communities, and empowering their people drew us to join them. We can’t wait to see what the future has for us as McElhanney’s newest branch.”

Red Deer Location Strategically Located to Dispatch Crews & Services

Abacus’ 50+ employees will remain at their Red Deer location, which adds a new office to McElhanney’s reach of 30+ branches in Alberta and BC.

McElhanney's 10 locations in Alberta (also 21 in BC and 1 in NFLD)

Nesseth started Abacus in the 1990s and steadily grew operations over three decades. He will be stepping back from management duties to focus on operations and handing over leadership to Andrew King, who has been with McElhanney for 14 years and specializes in geomatics services for the oil & gas sector.

“We can’t wait to bring additional services and an increased depth of talented professionals from our Red Deer team, as well as our teams across Western Canda, to our clients and their projects,” said King.

Andrew King, Manager of McElhanney's Red Deer branch, formerly Abacus

Learn More

For more information about McElhanney, visit https://www.mcelhanney.com/

For more about McElhanney’s new line-locating and related services: https://www.mcelhanney.com/services/geomatics

Contact the Red Deer branch: https://www.mcelhanney.com/locations/red-deer

For more on Abacus: https://www.abacusdatagraphics.com/home

Contact:

Tannis Goodfellow

Marketing & Communications Manager, McElhanney

Direct: 604-424-4804 | Cellphone: 604-612-1103

tgoodfellow@mcelhanney.com