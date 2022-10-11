Feds Announce Semi-Finalists of Impact Canada Oil Spill Response Challenge

The federal government announced the 10 semi-finalists of the Impact Canada Oil Spill Response Challenge, each receiving up to $300,000 in funding to develop rapidly deployable oil spill response solutions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more