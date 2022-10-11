Dual-Energy Heating: Québec Looks At Electricity With Natural Gas To Provide Winter Warmth

Dual-energy heating is complementary to other lower emissions heating solutions, such as blending hydrogen into natural gas, and it represents an important opportunity — at least for Québec, says an Énergir spokeswoman.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more