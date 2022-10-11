DOB Land Sale Analysis: Peace River Area, Two Creek Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Oct. 5 Sale

Alberta sold 37,821.15 hectares of P&NG leases and licences in the Oct. 5 land sale, bringing in $59.5 million. Additionally, 8,128 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $11.6 million.

