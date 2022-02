Lauerman: Geopolitics Again Driving Crude Oil Prices

Geopolitics has tended to play a relatively minor role in crude oil price formation since the 2014-16 oil price war, with one significant exception: the highly successful drone and cruise missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing plant and Khurais oilfield in September 2019 (see Drone Revolution Threatens Eastern Canadian Oil Imports).

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more