Lauerman: Geopolitics Again Driving Crude Oil Prices

Geopolitics has tended to play a relatively minor role in crude oil price formation since the 2014-16 oil price war, with one significant exception: the highly successful drone and cruise missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing plant and Khurais oilfield in September 2019 (see Drone Revolution Threatens Eastern Canadian Oil Imports).
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.