Graham Completes Acquisition Of North American Assets Of AECOM’s Energy Operations And Maintenance Division

Graham Group’s acquisition of the North American assets of AECOM’s Energy Operations and Maintenance (EOM) business is now complete, significantly expanding Graham’s capacity to provide maintenance, turnaround, fabrication and sustaining capital services for major energy, industrial and petrochemical companies in Western Canada, Ontario, and the U.S.

