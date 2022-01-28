ExxonMobil Appoints Jennifer Driscoll As Vice-President Of Investor Relations

Exxon Mobil Corporation appointed Jennifer Driscoll as vice-president of investor relations, effective Feb. 7, replacing Stephen Littleton, who has elected to retire after 30 years of service.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more