CP Sees Opportunities Grow With Customer Activity, KCS Deal; Energy Revenues Up For Q4

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited sees new growth opportunities for its energy, chemicals and plastics segment, including with customers producing ultra-low sulphur diesel, as well as commissioning of a new plastics facility in the Alberta Heartland, says John Brooks, chief marketing officer.

