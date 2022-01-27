Murphy To Spend US$140 Million In Canada Onshore This Year; Confident Montney Program Can Be Fully Executed

Murphy Oil Corporation plans to spend 16 per cent, or US$140 million, of its $840 million to $890 million 2022 capital plan in Canada onshore across the Tupper Montney and Kaybob Duvernay operations.

