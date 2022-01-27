CSUR Webinar: Geoscience BC Energy & Water Projects - 2021 Summary, Feb. 14

Geoscience BC's Summary of Activities 2021: Energy and Water, contains 10 papers from Geoscience BC–funded projects or scholarship recipients that are within Geoscience BC's strategic focus areas of energy (including oil and gas, and geothermal) and water.

The papers are divided into five sections, based on Geoscience BC's strategic objectives of:

Identifying New Natural Resource Opportunities Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development Enabling Clean Energy Understanding Water

During this webinar, we will hear from six of those researchers, covering three sections of Geoscience BC's Strategic Objectives:

Within the ‘Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development' section there will be three talks focused on Northeast BC. Erik Eberhardt's paper is on the development of an induced seismicity susceptibility framework and map using an integrated machine learning approach, Pat Monahan presents on the amplification of seismic ground motion hazard mapping and Honn Kao presents on a comprehensive investigation of injection-induced earthquakes.

The ‘Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies' section is represented by two papers. Brad Hayes presents on wastewater disposal in the maturing Montney Play and Joshua Zoshi will provide an overview of the Saltworks AirBreather pilot project.

Lastly, ‘Understanding Water' section will be represented by Roger Beckie who will present on fugitive gas in near-surface groundwater of the Peace Region.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Monday, February 14, 2022 (from 10h00 to 12h00 MST)

