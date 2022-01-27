CER To Begin Identifying Names Of Decision Makers On Regulatory Decisions

In the interest of enhancing the transparency of its decision making, the Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has decided to begin identifying the names of decision makers on all of the Commission’s regulatory decisions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more