Chevron In Hydrogen JV With Magnum Development And Mitsubishi Power

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, has agreed on a framework to acquire an equity interest in ACES Delta, LLC, which is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc. and Magnum Development, LLC that owns the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project.

