Schlumberger New Energy In Agreement with EnerVenue For Metal-Hydrogen Stationary Energy Storage

Schlumberger New Energy announced an investment and collaboration agreement to deploy EnerVenue’s nickel-hydrogen battery technology, which is a key enabler of stationary energy storage solutions.

