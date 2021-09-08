PPDM Launches “What Is A Facility” Initiative; Experts Sought

A new initiative which aims to create a set of naming and data conventions for global oil and gas facilities has launched — but is still seeking experts in key areas.

The process kicked off in late August with a solid team of volunteer experts, noted Linda Bragg, PPDM’s project manager and technical lead. While that allowed the program to kick off, it will gather momentum as other experts come on board.

“We started with some terrific perspectives and skills, particularly in the data realm,” noted Bragg. “We’re looking to round that out with front-line and operational expertise, as well as expertise in regulation and environmental assessment.”

Individuals with a background in the following areas interested in the initiative are invited to reach out.

Environmental permitting, reporting, and aggregation for onshore facilities;

Operational staff, engineers, and MCP planners in offshore and downstream facilities;

Regulatory management in midstream, downstream, and offshore facilities; and,

Facility managers, superintendents, or operators for all or one of these areas: offshore, midstream, downstream and upstream.

Initially, while the steering committee is planning to look at either Northern American or North Sea facilities, it also wants to ensure its overall context is global, noted Bragg.

“We really would like to see more volunteers beyond North America, as well as people from areas such as Norway, the U.K., Malaysia and Indonesia, where they might also have good sector publications in English.”

PPDM started to look at the facility dynamic in 2020 and undertook a feasibility study to determine if there was merit in tackling facilities definitions using the PPDM Association’s robust methodology. The study confirmed there is a case — particularly given the GHG dimensions and other environmental performance factors.