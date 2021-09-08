Opportunities For All At The Global EnergyTech Awards 2021

With eight categories and a global reach, these brand-new awards promise to open doors for anyone ready to step forward. The inaugural Publicis Sapient Global EnergyTech Awards are open for entries until the end of September and aim to celebrate the new innovations and developments within the energy industry.

We examine just what the judges are looking for and how startups can use this opportunity to catch the eye of major energy organizations and win invaluable support from mentors within Publicis Sapient.

The categories cover a broad range of the digital spectrum, from EV solutions to smart networks to mobile experiences. With prizes including promotion in Wired Magazine and at VivaTech 2022 as well as the mentoring, the introductions and the kudos itself, there’s enough of an incentive for entrants. But which category to enter? Here’s the run down.

Best Customer Omni-channel Experience

Whether it’s business to consumer, business to business or business to employee, this category is after impressive customer experiences that stand out above the rest. As with many industries, in the energy market a good brand experience can create the kind of loyalty that makes the difference between success and failure. Judges will look for how entrants are using new technologies, the uniqueness of the idea and how it delivers against business objectives. Bonus points if you touch on sustainability.

Best CleanTech

If you have a technology or business idea that makes a positive environmental impact, this is the category for you. Sure to be popular in this time of energy transition, your entry will need to be original to rise to the top. Open to B2B or B2C, it must have scalability and big potential to add value for society or users. Maybe you’ve developed a way to increase the use of clean energy, up energy efficiency or extend the life of energy assets, or maybe something that CleanTech hasn’t even touched on before. It’s an open door into a big CleanTech world.

Best EV Customer Solution

How can companies get more people using electric vehicles? How can the current infrastructure be improved? If you have the answer, look at this category of the Global EnergyTech Awards. Judges will be looking for innovations around charging, search, funding or facilities and only ideas that are extendable with strong commercial prospects. You’ll need to explain just how much it benefits drivers, how data is leveraged and the future prospects if you’re going to be crowned the winner.

Best Mobile Customer Experience

Have you created a completely new app that will delight and engage the users? Then this is the category for you. Prove the originality and quality of your idea and explain how it will have an impact on the energy industry on your application and maybe the prize will be yours. Focus will be on interface design, accessibility, how it brings to life new data, content or functionality and how it ties in to and exemplifies the brand.

Best Solution in Energy Trading

Next generation systems, platforms and applications are keeping the world’s energy moving. For the Best Solution in Energy Trading, Publicis Sapient are seeking tech aimed at supply, trading, operations or risk management – a product that caters for an emerging need or complements/betters existing solutions. The winner must demonstrate automation, market efficiency, productivity, transparency, as well as creating a positive user experience and using digital in an innovative way.

Best Use of Data & Insights

This award is open to those using structured, unstructured and streaming data in an innovative way within the EnergyTech industry. Customer data, third-party data or...any data. For those startups in this area, enter via the online forms detailing how the data was generated, whether it was combined with data/its correlation to other data and how well your tool can extrapolate data and close any gaps. Plus, any results you’ve uncovered and what implications they have.

Best Smart Network Solution

This is your opportunity to showcase ay new products and technologies that will help energy networks (transmission and distribution) remain reliable, safe and efficient against the backdrop of changing customer preferences, the energy transition and society’s shift towards a low carbon economy. This award will recognize new, scalable solutions that have the potential to create sustainable benefits for energy customers, networks and the broader system.

Standout Performer

Publicis Sapient has also announced that from all entries, judges will select a ‘Standout Performer’ - one that deserves special recognition and will receive the same prizes as the other category winners.

Submissions are being accepted at www.globalenergytechawards.com until Thursday, Sept. 30, with selected entrants invited to present to the judging panel in October, before the announcements and award ceremony in November. Good luck.