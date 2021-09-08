Analysts Expect Western Canadian Condensate Prices To Remain Strong

Western Canadian condensate pricing is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future as supportive supply and demand fundamentals mean the commodity will likely continue to fetch prices that track West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

