Rubellite Fills Out Board Of Directors

Rubellite Energy Inc.’s board of directors has been fully constituted and is comprised of a majority of independent directors, each of whom is unique from Perpetual Energy Inc.'s board, establishing a strong and diverse governance model and clear shareholder and management alignment, said the company.

