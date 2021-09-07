Macro Signs Subcontract For Trans Mountain Expansion

Macro Enterprises Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Projects Inc. (MPI), has entered into a pipeline construction subcontract effective Aug. 31, 2021 with Kiewit TMEP Corp. relating to certain segments on Spread 5B of the Trans Mountain expansion project along the Coquihalla-Hope corridor in British Columbia.

